Long Island tops St. Francis (Pa.) 81-63

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:09 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Tre Wood had 18 points to lead five Long Island players in double figures as the Sharks defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 81-63 on Thursday night.

Eral Penn added 17 points, Isaac Kante chipped in 14, Kyndall Davis scored 13 and Ty Flowers had 11 for LIU (12-13, 9-6 Northeast Conference).

Josh Cohen had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (8-18, 4-11). Maxwell Land added 11 points and eight rebounds. Mark Flagg had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Long Island defeated St. Francis 75-70 on Jan. 8.

