CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Long Island beats Merrimack 85-74

Long Island beats Merrimack 85-74

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers and Eral Penn scored 24 points apiece as Long Island topped Merrimack 85-74 on Thursday night.

Isaac Kante added 20 points and Alex Rivera had 12 points for Long Island (14-13, 11-6 Northeast Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Penn had 11 rebounds and Kante posted 10 rebounds.

Mikey Watkins had 15 points and six assists for the Warriors (13-16, 8-8), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Malik Edmead added 14 points. Ziggy Reid had 13 points and three blocks.

The Sharks evened the season series against the Warriors. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 82-77 on Dec. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up