Long Island beats Merrimack 85-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers and Eral Penn scored 24 points apiece as Long Island topped Merrimack 85-74 on Thursday night.

Isaac Kante added 20 points and Alex Rivera had 12 points for Long Island (14-13, 11-6 Northeast Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Penn had 11 rebounds and Kante posted 10 rebounds.

Mikey Watkins had 15 points and six assists for the Warriors (13-16, 8-8), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Malik Edmead added 14 points. Ziggy Reid had 13 points and three blocks.

The Sharks evened the season series against the Warriors. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 82-77 on Dec. 31.

