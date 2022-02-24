CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Long Beach State takes…

Long Beach State takes on UCSD following Slater’s 28-point performance

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UCSD Tritons (11-14) at Long Beach State Beach (15-10, 10-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UCSD Tritons after Colin Slater scored 28 points in Long Beach State’s 84-71 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 8-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fifth in the Big West with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Joel Murray averaging 1.6.

The Tritons are 3-9 on the road. UCSD averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Beach won the last matchup 87-69 on Jan. 21. Murray scored 20 points points to help lead the Beach to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slater is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 14.3 points. Murray is shooting 35.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Toni Rocak is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up