Long Beach State plays UCSD following Slater’s 28-point showing

UCSD Tritons (11-14) at Long Beach State Beach (15-10, 10-2 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSD Tritons (11-14) at Long Beach State Beach (15-10, 10-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UCSD Tritons after Colin Slater scored 28 points in Long Beach State’s 84-71 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 8-3 in home games. Long Beach State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons are 3-9 on the road. UCSD is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Beach won the last matchup 87-69 on Jan. 21. Slater scored 20 points points to help lead the Beach to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slater is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 14.3 points. Joel Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Toni Rocak is averaging 15 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.