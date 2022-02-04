Long Beach State faces Cal Poly after Slater’s 23-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-14, 1-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-9, 6-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Colin Slater scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 74-65 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 6-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fifth in the Big West with 11.8 assists per game led by Joel Murray averaging 2.9.

The Mustangs have gone 1-6 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beach and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Beach. Slater is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

