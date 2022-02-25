CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Lohner carries BYU past Loyola Marymount 79-59

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:35 AM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel BYU to a 79-59 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points and six assists for the Cougars (20-9, 8-6 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 12 points and seven rebounds. Fousseyni Traore had 12 points.

Alex Merkviladze had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lions (9-17, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Joe Quintana added 14 points, while Eli Scott scored 12.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 83-82 on Feb. 10.

