Home » College Basketball » Lofton leads Saint Bonaventure…

Lofton leads Saint Bonaventure over Saint Louis 68-61

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 11:37 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 16 points and eight assists and Osun Osunniyi posted 12 points and six blocks as St. Bonaventure defeated Saint Louis 68-61 on Friday night.

Jalen Adaway had 15 points for St. Bonaventure (14-7, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Yuri Collins had 18 points and seven assists but had eight turnovers for the Billikens (17-7, 8-3), whose six-game win streak was broken. Francis Okoro added 14 points. Marten Linssen had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson, who led the Billikens in scoring heading into the contest with 17 points per game, had 6 points.

