Lofton Jr. lifts Louisiana Tech past Charlotte 82-77

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 18 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat Charlotte 82-77 on Thursday night.

Keaston Willis added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Cobe Williams chipped in 15. Amorie Archibald had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (18-6, 9-3 Conference USA).

Jahmir Young had 28 points and three blocks for the 49ers (13-10, 6-5). Austin Butler added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

