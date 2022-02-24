CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Lofton, Archibald lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 83-79

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:48 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 16 points and Amorie Archibald scored 14 to lead Louisiana Tech to an 83-79 victory over Rice on Thursday night.

David Green and Cobe Williams added 12 points each for the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Keaston Willis scored 11.

Carl Pierre had 20 points to lead the Owls (14-13, 6-9), who have lost four straight. Max Fiedler added 19 points and five assists. Travis Evee also scored 19, while Cameron Sheffield had a career-high 10 rebounds to go with six points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-63 on Jan. 27.

