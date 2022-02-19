CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Loewe, Battle help Minnesota cruise past Northwestern 77-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:12 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Loewe scored 24 points, Jamison Battle had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Minnesota cruised to a 77-60 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Loewe made 9 of 13 from the floor, including six 3-pointers, and had seven assists. Battle collected a fourth double-double on 8-of-13 shooting to go with a career-high five assists.

E.J. Stephens added 15 points and Sean Sutherlin 11. The pair had a combined nine assists for Minnesota (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten), which has won two of its last four since ending a five-game losing streak.

Pete Nance scored 18 points and Boo Buie 16 for Northwestern (12-13, 5-11).

Minnesota used an 11-0 run for an 19-8 advantage and had a 43-27 lead going into the break. Loewe and Stephens each made three of the Golden Gophers’ eight 3-pointers in the half. Battle and Loewe had 11 points apiece and Stephens had nine.

Northwestern opened the second half on a 13-4 run to pull to 47-40 but didn’t get closer. The Gophers finished with 22 assists and shot 56% (29 of 52) overall from the floor.

Minnesota was without Payton Willis due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Sixth-year senior Eric Curry played despite flu-like symptoms unrelated to COVID-19. Curry finished with three points in 25 minutes.

Minnesota faces No. 15 Wisconsin at home on Wednesday. Northwestern will look to snap a three-game skid when it hosts Nebraska on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

