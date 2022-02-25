CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Llewellyn scores 29 to lift Princeton over Harvard 74-67

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 9:47 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn had a season-high 29 points as Princeton beat Harvard 74-67 on Friday night.

Ethan Wright had 15 points for Princeton (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Drew Friberg added 12 points. Tosan Evbuomwan had five assists.

Kale Catchings had 19 points for the Crimson (13-11, 5-7). Noah Kirkwood added 15 points and eight rebounds. Luka Sakota had 13 points.

Princeton and Yale are tied for first place in the Ivy League. Both teams have two games left in the regular season.

