CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Llewellyn leads Princeton against…

Llewellyn leads Princeton against Harvard after 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton Tigers (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-11, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Harvard Crimson after Jaelin Llewellyn scored 29 points in Princeton’s 74-67 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Crimson have gone 9-4 in home games. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 10-2 against conference opponents. Princeton averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Crimson and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Kirkwood is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Harvard.

Drew Friberg is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.4 points. Ethan Wright is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up