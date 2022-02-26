CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
LIU Brooklyn tops Fairleigh Dickinson 84-77

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 4:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had a career-high 37 points as Long Island Brooklyn topped Fairleigh Dickinson 84-77 on Saturday.

Penn hit 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Alex Rivera had 11 points for LIU Brooklyn (15-13, 12-6 Northeast Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Isaac Kante added 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyndall Davis had three blocks.

Ty Flowers, who led the Sharks in scoring heading into the matchup with 20 points per game, had only six points.

Brandon Rush had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (4-21, 4-11). John Square Jr. added 17 points. Devon Dunn had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. LIU Brooklyn defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 79-75 on Jan. 23.

