OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Little Rock visits UT…

Little Rock visits UT Arlington following Azore’s 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Little Rock Trojans (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Little Rock Trojans after David Azore scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 80-77 overtime victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mavericks are 7-3 in home games. UT Arlington has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 3-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Little Rock has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 98-96 on Jan. 22. D.J. Smith scored 27 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Mwamba is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10 points. Azore is averaging 26.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Smith is averaging seven points for the Trojans. Isaiah Palermo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up