Little Rock visits South Alabama after Chandler’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Little Rock Trojans (7-13, 2-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (15-8, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Jay Jay Chandler scored 26 points in South Alabama’s 69-62 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 10-1 at home. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt averaging 35.7 points in the paint. Javon Franklin leads the Jaguars with 1.2.

The Trojans are 2-6 against conference opponents. Little Rock is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kayo Goncalves is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Isaiah Palermo is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Trojans. Nikola Maric is averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

