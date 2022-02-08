Lipscomb visits Liberty following McGhee’s 21-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (10-15, 3-7 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (17-7, 8-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (10-15, 3-7 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (17-7, 8-1 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Darius McGhee scored 21 points in Liberty’s 91-84 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Flames have gone 9-1 at home. Liberty is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 3-7 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Preston is averaging 6.1 points for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Greg Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Ahsan Asadullah is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.