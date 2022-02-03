Lilly leads Brown against Harvard after 23-point game

Harvard Crimson (10-7, 2-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-12, 2-5 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (10-7, 2-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-12, 2-5 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts the Harvard Crimson after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 74-72 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears are 4-4 in home games. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tamenang Choh averaging 6.1.

The Crimson are 2-3 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 6.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 84-73 on Jan. 8. Lilly scored 23 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Choh is averaging 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bears. Lilly is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Noah Kirkwood is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.