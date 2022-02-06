Liddell leads No. 16 Ohio State against Maryland after 20-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State plays the Maryland Terrapins after E.J. Liddell scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 81-78 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes are 9-0 in home games. Ohio State is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins have gone 3-8 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Qudus Wahab averaging 6.3.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Ahrens averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Eric Ayala is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 15.7 points. Fatts Russell is shooting 39.5% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

