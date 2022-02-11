Liberty visits Jacksonville after Workman’s 25-point showing

Liberty Flames (18-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (15-8, 7-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Liberty Flames (18-7, 9-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (15-8, 7-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the Liberty Flames after Bryce Workman scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 81-68 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Dolphins are 11-0 on their home court. Jacksonville scores 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Flames are 9-1 in ASUN play. Liberty scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won the last matchup 88-49 on Jan. 19. Darius McGhee scored 27 points to help lead the Flames to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Pridgett averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Kevion Nolan is shooting 34.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

McGhee is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Flames. Keegan McDowell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

