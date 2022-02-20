CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Liberty visits Central Arkansas following Chatham’s 36-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Liberty Flames (18-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 6-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Liberty Flames after Jared Chatham scored 36 points in Central Arkansas’ 83-76 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Sugar Bears are 7-3 in home games. Central Arkansas is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Flames are 10-3 against ASUN opponents. Liberty has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Sugar Bears and Flames square off Monday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Sugar Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Darius McGhee is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 13.4 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

