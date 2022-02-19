Liberty plays Stetson after McGhee’s 28-point outing

Stetson Hatters (11-15, 5-8 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (18-9, 9-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (11-15, 5-8 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (18-9, 9-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Stetson Hatters after Darius McGhee scored 28 points in Liberty’s 72-69 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Flames are 10-1 in home games. Liberty is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hatters are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 75-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Shiloh Robinson led the Flames with 16 points, and Rob Perry led the Hatters with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Preston is averaging 5.9 points for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Chase Johnston is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.