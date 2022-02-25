Liberty hosts Kennesaw State following McGhee’s 28-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-10, 11-4 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-10, 11-4 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Darius McGhee scored 28 points in Liberty’s 82-72 overtime loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Flames are 11-2 on their home court. Liberty averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Owls are 7-8 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State is sixth in the ASUN giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Flames won the last meeting 65-50 on Feb. 1. McGhee scored 16 points points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Flames. Keegan McDowell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

