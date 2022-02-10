OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Leyte leads UNC Greensboro…

Leyte leads UNC Greensboro over The Citadel 86-66

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bas Leyte had a career-high 20 points as UNC Greensboro rolled past The Citadel 86-66 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (15-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). Miles Jones added 12 points and Keyshaun Langley had 11 points.

Jason Roche had 23 points for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8). Hayden Brown added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated UNC Greensboro 74-69 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up