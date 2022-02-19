Leyte leads UNC Greensboro against Samford after 23-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 7-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 7-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays the Samford Bulldogs after Bas Leyte scored 23 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-70 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Samford is sixth in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 5.1.

The Spartans have gone 8-7 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last matchup 61-58 on Jan. 22. Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

De’Monte Buckingham is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

