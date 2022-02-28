CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Lewis sparks Jackson State…

Lewis sparks Jackson State past Prairie View A&M 59-53

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Terence Lewis II recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as Jackson State beat Prairie View 59-53 on Monday night.

Jayveous McKinnis added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (9-18, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonas James III also scored 13.

Jawaun Daniels had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-17, 8-7), who scored a season-low 19 in the first half. Markedric Bell added 12 points and three blocks.

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr., the Panthers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game, had two points. He was 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Jackson State defeated Prairie View A&M 75-64 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up