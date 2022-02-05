OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Lewis scores 22 to lead Pepperdine over Pacific 70-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:37 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had 22 points as Pepperdine snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping Pacific 70-64 on Saturday.

Houston Mallette had 14 points for Pepperdine (7-18, 1-9 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. had six rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-15, 2-6). Jeremiah Bailey and Pierre Crockrell II added 11 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

