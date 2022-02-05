OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Lewis leads Jackson St past Mississippi Valley St 69-65

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:28 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II poured in a career-high 28 points and snagged 10 rebounds as Jackson State held off Mississippi Valley State 69-65 on Saturday.

Jamarcus Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (5-16, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who ended a four-game skid. Jonas James III added 10 points and eight assists. Ken Evans Jr. had 10 rebounds.

Jackson State scored 43 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Caleb Hunter had 16 points for the Delta Devils (1-19, 1-9), who have now lost seven straight games. Devin Gordon added 12 points, while Gary Grant d 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

