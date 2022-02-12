OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » Lewis, James lift Jackson…

Lewis, James lift Jackson State past Florida A&M, 60-56

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II turned a three point play with just over a minute left and Jonas James III knocked down a jumper and a pair of free throws to give Jackson State a 60-56 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Lewis paced the Tigers (7-16, 5-7 Southwestern) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. James added 17 points.

Bryce Moragne scored 22 points to lead Florida A&M) (10-13, 8-4. DJ Jones added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up