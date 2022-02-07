OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Lewis II lifts Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 60-47

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 11:44 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Terence Lewis II tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 60-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Ken Evans Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for Jackson State (6-16, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayveous McKinnis added 12 points and three blocks. Jonas James III had 11 points.

Dequan Morris had 16 points for the Golden Lions (5-19, 3-8). Shawn Williams added eight assists.

