Lehigh takes on Boston University in conference showdown

Boston University Terriers (15-9, 6-5 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-14, 7-4 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javante McCoy and the Boston University Terriers visit Evan Taylor and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-5 at home. Lehigh is second in the Patriot shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Burke Chebuhar shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 6-5 in Patriot play. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Sukhmail Mathon averaging 10.0.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won 80-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Mathon led the Terriers with 23 points, and Jeameril Wilson led the Mountain Hawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14 points and six rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

McCoy is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

