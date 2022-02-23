Lehigh faces American in conference matchup

American Eagles (8-20, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

American Eagles (8-20, 4-12 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot foes Lehigh and American square off on Wednesday.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-7 on their home court. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-12 in conference play. American has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won 63-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Evan Taylor led the Mountain Hawks with 25 points, and Elijah Stephens led the Eagles with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Stephens is averaging 6.4 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

