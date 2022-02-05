OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Lee scores 31, No. 25 K-State women beat Texas Tech 82-75

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:53 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 25 Kansas State to an 82-75 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Lee, who is second in the nation averaging 24.5 points, made 12 of 15 field goals and reached the program’s top-10 in rebounds with a career 788.

Jaelyn Glenn added 16 points and Brylee Glenn 14 for Kansas State (17-4, 7-4 Big 12). Serena Sundell had 12 points and seven assists. The Wildcats shot 55% (28 of 51) from the field and made 22 of their 28 free-throw attempts.

Vivian Gray scored a season-high 36 points, two shy of a career best, on 14-of-19 shooting to lead Texas Tech (9-12, 2-8). Chantae Embry added 11 points.

K-State opened on a 12-2 run and led 34-30 at the break. The Wildcats started the third quarter with a 13-4 surge for its largest lead, 47-34. Lee was 3 of 4 from the field and made five of six free throws in the quarter.

The Red Raiders stayed within single digits in the fourth quarter. Gray’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 80-75 with 44 seconds remaining.

K-State plays at ninth-ranked Baylor on Wednesday. The Red Raiders host No. 13 Texas on Wednesday.

