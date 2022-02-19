CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Lee scores 29 to carry Davidson past Saint Louis 79-58

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:43 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 29 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range made 9 of 10 foul shots and Davidson beat Saint Louis 79-58 on Saturday.

Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (22-4, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Luka Brajkovic added 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Grant Huffman had six rebounds.

Yuri Collins had 10 points for the Billikens (18-9, 9-5). Francis Okoro added 11 rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. had six assists.

Gibson Jimerson, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Billikens, was held to 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

