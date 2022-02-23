CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Lee scores 27 to…

Lee scores 27 to lift Davidson over Duquesne 74-50

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 27 points as Davidson romped past Duquesne 74-50 on Wednesday night.

Lee shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Davidson (23-4, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 12 points.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 16 points and five assists for the Dukes (6-20, 1-13), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Tyson Acuff added 15 points. Mounir Hima had 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Davidson defeated Duquesne 72-61 on Feb. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up