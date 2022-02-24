CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Lee scores 18 to carry Houston Baptist past UIW 82-68

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 11:09 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee posted 18 points and five steals as Houston Baptist topped UIW 82-68 on Thursday night.

Khristion Courseault had 19 points for Houston Baptist (9-15, 5-9 Southland Conference). Sam Hofman added 13 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 10 points.

RJ Glasper and Josh Morgan had 23 points apiece for the Cardinals (6-23, 3-12).

