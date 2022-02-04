OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Lee, Ndefo lift St.…

Lee, Ndefo lift St. Peter’s over Quinnipiac 83-74

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Lee and KC Ndefo scored 14 points apiece as St. Peter’s defeated Quinnipiac 83-74 on Friday night.

Daryl Banks III added 13 points, Fousseyni Drame scored 12 and Doug Edert had 10 for the Peacocks.

St. Peter’s (10-8, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) scored 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Matt Balanc had 17 points for the Bobcats (11-9, 6-6). Tyrese Williams added 15 points. Kevin Marfo had 12 points.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats this season. St. Peter’s defeated Quinnipiac 69-59 on Dec. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up