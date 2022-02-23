Lee leads Davidson against Duquesne after 29-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (22-4, 12-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-19, 1-12 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne…

Davidson Wildcats (22-4, 12-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-19, 1-12 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Duquesne Dukes after Hyunjung Lee scored 29 points in Davidson’s 79-58 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Dukes are 3-9 on their home court. Duquesne is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 12-2 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is sixth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.1% as a team from downtown this season. Drew Dibble leads them shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 72-61 on Feb. 15. Foster Loyer scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Easley Jr. averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Tre Williams is shooting 44.1% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Loyer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

