Lathon leads Milwaukee against Purdue Fort Wayne after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:22 AM

Milwaukee Panthers (7-15, 5-8 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-10, 6-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Jordan Lathon scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 86-72 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Mastodons have gone 9-2 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-8 in Horizon play. Milwaukee allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Mastodons and Panthers match up Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

DeAndre Gholston is averaging 15.1 points for the Panthers. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

