Late run rallies Hawaii to 63-54 victory over Cal Poly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points, Jovon McClanahan scored 13 and Hawaii closed the game on a 9-0 run to defeat Cal Poly 63-54 on Thursday night.

Desrosiers opened the late spurt with a 3-pointer to put the Rainbow Warriors (14-9, 8-4 Big West Conference) ahead 57-54 with 1:16 remaining. McClanahan followed with another 3 to push the lead to six with 26 seconds left. Junior Madut added 11 points, while Beon Riley pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Camren Pierce scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to pace the Mustangs (5-20, 1-12), who have lost eight straight. Brantly Stevenson had 14 points and six boards.

Hawaii swept the season series with the Mustangs. The Rainbow Warriors beat Cal Poly 69-56 on Jan. 22.

