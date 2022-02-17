Late free throws push No. 24 Tar Heels over No. 3 Cardinals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and No. 24…

Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and No. 24 North Carolina survived Louisville’s two final-play missed shots to upset the third-ranked Cardinals 66-65 on Thursday night.

Todd-Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels (20-5, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended an eight-game skid against the Cardinals in dramatic fashion.

After Todd-Williams’ free throws, Louisville called timeout to set up a final play. As the clock dwindled down, Kianna Smith hit the front rim on a 3-point attempt. Chelsie Hall managed to grab the rebound and toss the ball up as she fell to the court. The ball sat on the rim before slowly rolling off as the horn sounded.

Deja Kelly had 18 points for UNC, which shot just 38% and made only 5 of 19 3-pointers.

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points to lead Louisville (22-3, 13-2), which had won all eight meetings with UNC since joining the ACC for the 2014-15 season.

NO. 5 INDIANA 69, NORTHWESTERN 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored 20 points and Grace Berger had 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help Indiana pull away for a win over Northwestern.

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Indiana (19-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Mackenzie Holmes scored 6 points and had six rebounds in her first game back since Jan. 5 after having surgery on her left knee.

Veronica Burton led Northwestern (14-10, 6-7) with 20 points. Lauryn Satterwhite and Jillian Brown each added 14 points.

NO. 20 BYU 77, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 54

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paisley Harding added 18 points and BYU eased past Loyola Marymount for its 29th straight home victory.

BYU took control with an 11-2 run in the second quarter and a 13-2 run in the third to build a 56-38 lead. LMU only made one field goal in the final five minutes of the third, and trailed by at least 18 points in the fourth.

Lauren Gustin added seven points and 12 rebounds for BYU (22-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference), which has won 22 straight conference games at home.

Jasmine Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ariel Johnson also scored 12 points for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 3-11). The Lions turned it over 23 times, leading to 28 BYU points.

