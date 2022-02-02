Late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma women win late at No. 9 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Liz Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left and late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma won 78-77…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Liz Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left and late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma won 78-77 at ninth-ranked Baylor on Wednesday night.

After a timeout, Baylor got one more shot but Jordan Lewis missed on a drive to the basket.

Madi Williams had 20 points and Scott 16 after her second consecutive game-winning shot for the Sooners (19-3, 8-2 Big 12), who remained tied with No. 11 Iowa State for the lead in the conference standings. Taylor Robertson scored 14 points.

Sarah Andrews had 23 points for the Bears (15-5, 5-3), who had won five in a row since their loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 12.

The Sooners had planned to fly to Waco, but a late plane cancellation led to them instead traveling by bus about 270 miles down Interstate 35 from Norman, Oklahoma, on a day with deteriorating weather conditions in advance of a rare winter storm in Texas.

After the scheduled tip had already been pushed back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m., Oklahoma didn’t arrive to the arena until about arrived at the arena about 7:15 p.m., after players had taped ankles and gotten into uniform on the bus. The game finally started around 7:45 p.m.

NaLyssa Smith had her 14th double-double this season for the Bears with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ja’Mee Asberry had 15 points.

Scott’s running bank shot with 4.1 seconds left was the difference Saturday in Oklahoma’s 65-63 win at then-No. 9 Texas on Saturday.

Her final shot at Baylor was the 12th lead change in a game that was also tied 10 times.

After their late arrival Wednesday, Oklahoma jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but had turnovers on four of its first six possessions. The Bears pushed out to a 23-12 lead after a span of nearly six minutes when they made eight of nine field goals — from a 3 by Asberry to a layup by Andrews.

Things turned when Baylor missed its last 10 shots over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first half, and needed two free throws from Andrews in the final second for a 38-38 tie at the break. The Sooners got even at 36 on a 3-pointer by Gabby Gregory with just over a minute left, then Williams found an open lane for a go-ahead layup.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Baylor: Plays No. 13 Texas twice in three days, at home Friday in the makeup of a game postponed Jan. 9 because of COVID-19 protocols, and then Sunday in Austin.

