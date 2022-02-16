OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Last-second 3-pointer carries Butler past DePaul

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 12:18 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to give Butler the lead en route to a 73-71 win over DePaul on Tuesday night.

Lukosius posted 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Chuck Harris had 18 points for Butler (13-13, 6-9 Big East Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jayden Taylor added 12 points. Aaron Thompson had 11 points.

David Jones had 17 points for the Blue Demons (12-12, 3-11). Nick Ongenda added 14 points. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 13 points.

Butler, which defeated DePaul 63-59 on Dec. 29, swept the season series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

