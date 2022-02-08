OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Last-minute layup lifts Creighton…

Last-minute layup lifts Creighton past Butler

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Nembhard made a layup with 32 seconds left, made 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left and came up with a steal as time expired to preserve Creighton’s 54-52 win over Butler on Tuesday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and Alex O’Connell grabbed 10 rebounds for Creighton (14-8, 6-5 Big East Conference).

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9). Bo Hodges added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Golden had nine rebounds.

Butler defeated Creighton 72-55 on Jan. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA looks to build on success of Log4j response with JCDC

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up