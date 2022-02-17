OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Langley hits late 3,…

Langley hits late 3, UNC Greensboro beats Chattanooga 73-70

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bas Leyte had a career-high 23 points, Kobe Langley hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining and UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 73-70 on Thursday night.

Miles Jones had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (16-11, 8-7 Southern Conference). Langley finished with eight points. De’Monte Buckingham had 10 rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 24 points for the Mocs (22-6, 12-3), whose four-game win streak was broken. Malachi Smith added 16 points. Darius Banks had 11 points.

Smith and Jean-Baptiste made consecutive 3s that tied the game at 70 with 28.1 seconds remaining.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up