Lampley, Flagg lead Sam Houston over Chicago State 72-59

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 5:29 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Demarkus Lampley tossed in 18 points and Savion Flagg added 14 points and 14 rebounds to power Sam Houston to a 72-59 victory over Chicago State on Saturday.

Jaden Ray had nine points and six assists for the Bearkats (15-11, 10-3 Western Athletic Conference). Javion May had seven rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (6-19, 2-10), who have now lost six straight. Brandon Betson added 12 points. Kedrick Green scored 10.

