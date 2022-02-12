OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:56 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastien Lamaute scored a season-high 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-75 on Saturday. Anquan Hill added 21 points for the Knights. Hill also had eight rebounds.

Oscar Berry had 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-18, 3-8 Northeast Conference).

Bryce Johnson scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pioneers (8-16, 4-7). Aaron Clarke added 21 points. Tyler Thomas had 13 points.

The Knights evened the season series against the Pioneers. Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 77-71 on Jan. 15.

___

___

