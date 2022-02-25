CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Lamar visits Tarleton State following Gipson’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 4:02 AM

Lamar Cardinals (2-26, 0-13 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (13-15, 8-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Montre’ Gipson scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 75-62 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans have gone 9-5 at home. Tarleton State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals have gone 0-13 against WAC opponents. Lamar is 1-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time this season in WAC play. The Texans won the last matchup 62-57 on Jan. 27. Gipson scored 18 points points to help lead the Texans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gipson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

C.J. Roberts is averaging 13.8 points for the Cardinals. Lincoln Smith is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

