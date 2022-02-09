OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Lamar visits Cal Baptist following Roberts’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 3:22 AM

Lamar Cardinals (2-22, 0-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11, 2-8 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after C.J. Roberts scored 26 points in Lamar’s 93-79 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lancers have gone 11-4 at home. Cal Baptist ranks ninth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-9 in WAC play. Lamar has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akin is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Lancers. Tre Armstrong is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Roberts is averaging 14.3 points for the Cardinals. Kasen Harrison is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 56.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

