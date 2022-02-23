CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Lamar plays Abilene Christian on 16-game road skid

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Lamar Cardinals (2-25, 0-12 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 WAC)

, ; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hits the road against Abilene Christian looking to stop its 16-game road slide.

The Wildcats are 11-3 in home games. Abilene Christian averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 16-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 0-12 in WAC play. Lamar has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 85-82 on Jan. 29. Makhi Morris scored 17 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryon Mason is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.3 points. Airion Simmons is shooting 51.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

C.J. Roberts is averaging 14.2 points for the Cardinals. Lincoln Smith is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 61.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

