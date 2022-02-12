OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Lairy lifts Miami (Ohio)…

Lairy lifts Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 94-78

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 24 points as Miami (Ohio) got past Bowling Green 94-78 on Saturday.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and nine rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (11-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference). Dalonte Brown added 14 points. Precious Ayah had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Myron Gordon had 20 points for the Falcons (12-13, 5-9). Trey Diggs added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chandler Turner had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Daeqwon Plowden, who led the Falcons in scoring coming into the contest with 17 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up